Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading 7.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $48.41. 3,066,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,939,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YINN. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $19,162,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $15,845,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 208,503 shares during the period. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

