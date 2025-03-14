DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $182.84 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $6,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.