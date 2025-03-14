Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,233 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,233 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.05% of CarMax worth $508,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

