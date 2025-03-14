Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 644,826 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644,826 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Extra Space Storage worth $325,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

