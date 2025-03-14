Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 314,027 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,027 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.78% of Energy Recovery worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Energy Recovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.39 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $330,666.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,300.78. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

