Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,580 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,580 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.04% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $186,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,244,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 132,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

COOP opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $114.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at $71,700,996.29. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

