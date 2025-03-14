Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,402 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. State Street Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after acquiring an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $171.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,776,543. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $90,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,379.86. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,169 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

