Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $244,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,833,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $559.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

MLM opened at $465.23 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.50 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

