Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $29.35 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 131,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,100 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.50, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,972,267.50. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $480.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.55 and a 200-day moving average of $468.77. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

