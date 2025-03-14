Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,912 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of American International Group worth $1,029,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after buying an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,310,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,825,000 after buying an additional 347,982 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,272,000 after buying an additional 457,821 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,352,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.