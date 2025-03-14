DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Buys A$31,990.00 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,990.00 ($20,119.50).

DGL Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.32.

About DGL Group

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

