DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Buys A$31,990.00 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,990.00 ($20,119.50).
DGL Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.32.
About DGL Group
