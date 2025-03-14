DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 91.9% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 168.7% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 171,150 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,636.06. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $3,826,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.48 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

