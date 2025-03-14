Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

DTEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

DTEGY stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

