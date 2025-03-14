Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
