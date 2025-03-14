Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

