Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Up 108.0% in February

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance
DMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 2,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,988. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.
Institutional Trading of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile
Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
