Desjardins Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
