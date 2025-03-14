Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,714 ($22.20) and last traded at GBX 1,760 ($22.80), with a volume of 15179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,749 ($22.66).

Separately, Shore Capital raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,892.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,101.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Derwent London news, insider Damian Wisniewski acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($22.66) per share, with a total value of £49,601.64 ($64,250.83). 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

