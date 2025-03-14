Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.09 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $11,502.85 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,311.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00108502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.37 or 0.00396541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00249081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00021702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00040717 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

