Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on March 14th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2953 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 37.0% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQY stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $50.07.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.