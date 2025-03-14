Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on March 14th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2953 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 37.0% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQY stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $50.07.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

