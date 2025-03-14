DeepBrain Chain Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $198,009.76 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,780.90 or 0.99751666 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,746.10 or 0.98534131 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners."

