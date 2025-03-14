David Vennettilli Sells 30,762 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $279,626.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,026.58. This trade represents a 25.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of OppFi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $408,599.10.

OppFi Stock Down 5.1 %

OPFI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPFI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in OppFi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

