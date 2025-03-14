Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 8,454 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.68 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $170.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.49, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

