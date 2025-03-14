Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 73,213 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,213 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

CCL stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

