Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,692 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.18 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

