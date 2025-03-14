Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Insider Activity
In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
