Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

