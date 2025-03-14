Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Stephens decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

