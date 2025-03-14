Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $215.13 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.08.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

