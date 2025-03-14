Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $9,264,035.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,578,293.50. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,673,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

