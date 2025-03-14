Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 83,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,693,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $79.40 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.