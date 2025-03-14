Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,393 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 165.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

