Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 260,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DKILY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 726,529 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,955. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

