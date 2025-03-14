Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 646,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.5 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.
About Dai-ichi Life
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.