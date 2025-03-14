Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 646,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.5 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

