Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 1,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,699. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

