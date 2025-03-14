Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

