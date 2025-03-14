CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
CEVMY stock remained flat at $28.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
