Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and traded as low as $62.56. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

