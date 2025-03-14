crvUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.26 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 71,192,238 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 71,200,123.69068468. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99889058 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $6,515,148.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

