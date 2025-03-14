CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of CrowdStrike worth $224,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $332.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.