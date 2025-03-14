CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $332.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

