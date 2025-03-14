Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 100.5% in February

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the February 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 292,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,402. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 486,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
