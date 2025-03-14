CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
CorVel Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.48. 74,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. CorVel has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.06.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,116,000 after buying an additional 2,195,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,858,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,813,000 after buying an additional 1,204,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,969,000 after buying an additional 1,007,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after buying an additional 567,984 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
