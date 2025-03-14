Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTMLF opened at $8.57 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. . The company provides corporate travels, meetings and event travel management, resources travel, sports travel, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

