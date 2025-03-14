Contrasting Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caravelle International Group and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 111.78%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Pangaea Logistics Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $95.26 million 0.94 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $521.24 million 0.60 $26.32 million $0.47 10.30

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 4.14% 7.88% 4.16%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

