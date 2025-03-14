Continuum Finance (CTN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185.37

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $185.37 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84,823.63 or 1.00024571 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,675.14 or 0.98670254 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

