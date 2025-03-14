Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

CBKM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.