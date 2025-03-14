Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

