Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 859,683 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,896,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Rocket Lab USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $8,930,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

