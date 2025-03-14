Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 95,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $3,572,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

