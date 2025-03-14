Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 82,429 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Sonos worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

SONO opened at $11.20 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Sonos

Free Report

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

